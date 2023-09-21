Fort Bend ISD elementary teacher under investigation, accused of inappropriate conduct

A Fort Bend ISD elementary school teacher is under investigation after being accused of inappropriate conduct with students, officials say.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD elementary school teacher is under investigation after being accused of inappropriate misconduct with his young students.

On Wednesday night, parents at Goodman Elementary School told ABC13 they're frustrated and disappointed and want transparency.

Parents said this accusation was made last week, and Wednesday afternoon was the first time they received a statement.

Eyewitness News isn't naming the teacher in our report because he hasn't been charged, but these parents plan to go down to the district headquarters Thursday morning to have their voices heard.

More than two dozen parents showed up outside of Goodman Elementary School on Wednesday night to talk to ABC13 about what they say is the lack of communication and action by administrators in the last week.

"Devastated. I entrust the teacher. I entrust the school as any other parent. We trust them to take care of our students," Andrue Landaverde, a Goodman Elementary school parent, said.

Landaverde said she found out about accusations made against the teacher from other concerned parents on Tuesday.

One parent started a group chat, and it has since grown to dozens of concerned parents wanting answers. She said many parents showed up Wednesday morning to talk to the principal about the allegations made but were sent away, making them feel dismissed.

So, they went straight to the district.

Fort Bend ISD sent the following statement to ABC13:

"An allegation of inappropriate conduct has been made against a teacher at Goodman Elementary School. As a result, our Fort Bend ISD Police Department and the district's Human Resources department have begun conducting a thorough investigation. The teacher is no longer on campus and will remain on leave pending the findings of the investigation. The district is in contact with the student's parents. We cannot share more information at this time due to privacy laws regarding students and district policies regarding HR matters. As always, we take every allegation very seriously because the safety and well-being of our students will always be our number one priority."

Maxiliano Alvarez, a Goodman Elementary School parent, told Eyewitness News he was one of the parents that were demanding answers from the school and district Wednesday. He said he feels awful about the situation, and wants justice and for this to be fully investigated.

Another mother has now come forward, accusing the same teacher of being inappropriate with her daughter last school year. ABC13 isn't showing this mother's face or name in our reporting to protect her child.

She said she's saddened to hear another case is being brought forward against this teacher after she came forward last year and told administrators they needed to take him out of the school.

She showed Eyewitness News documentation from CPS that shows the case was investigated last fall. However, it was dropped after a month because the district didn't believe her daughter, she said.

The child is now in therapy and is being home-schooled. Fast forward one year, and these parents are united and don't plan to back down until the truth comes out.

