Fort Bend ISD 2020-21 calendar changes: 2 weeks off at spring break plus a later last day of school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6837777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Technology issues and distractions are just two reasons why a father of eight is asking the district to consider adjusting the grading scale during at-home learning.

In a year disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees approved a series of changes to the spring semester of the 2020-21 school calendar during its Nov. 9 meeting.Stephanie Williams, executive director of organizational transformation, said the changes were necessary to allow teachers additional planning time prior to each semester and to facilitate any changes in schedules as students move from online learning to face-to-face learning or vice versa.Students will begin the spring semester Jan. 7, one day later than originally scheduled, to give teachers an additional planning day before the beginning of Term 3.Other calendar modifications include an additional week off for students March 22-26 following a scheduled spring break March 15-19. This week will be used to prepare Term 4 schedules and may be used for instruction interventions, Williams said. It also includes two additional professional learning days for teachers.The last day of school for students will be June 3, and the last teacher day will be June 4. Previously, the school year was scheduled to end May 26.Williams said the district's calendar committee opted for this version of the calendar instead of one that had students going later into June because of concerns from the community.Trustee Addie Heyliger asked if the district would make accommodations for students and families who already have plans based on the previously approved last day of school."I'm going to be honest, and it's going to sound calloused, but there's time to adjust summer plans," Superintendent Charles Dupre said in response. "Our goal is to run a system for all children, so I don't think we can make the decision based on one-off, 'We've made plans for that week.'"