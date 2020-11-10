fort bend isd

Fort Bend ISD 2020-21 calendar changes: 2 weeks off at spring break plus a later last day of school

By Claire Shoop
In a year disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees approved a series of changes to the spring semester of the 2020-21 school calendar during its Nov. 9 meeting.

Stephanie Williams, executive director of organizational transformation, said the changes were necessary to allow teachers additional planning time prior to each semester and to facilitate any changes in schedules as students move from online learning to face-to-face learning or vice versa.

RELATED: Fort Bend ISD dad says kids' grades are falling due to virtual learning
EMBED More News Videos

Technology issues and distractions are just two reasons why a father of eight is asking the district to consider adjusting the grading scale during at-home learning.



Students will begin the spring semester Jan. 7, one day later than originally scheduled, to give teachers an additional planning day before the beginning of Term 3.

Other calendar modifications include an additional week off for students March 22-26 following a scheduled spring break March 15-19. This week will be used to prepare Term 4 schedules and may be used for instruction interventions, Williams said. It also includes two additional professional learning days for teachers.

SEE ALSO: Fort Bend ISD warns students, parents of fake website posing as district

The last day of school for students will be June 3, and the last teacher day will be June 4. Previously, the school year was scheduled to end May 26.

Williams said the district's calendar committee opted for this version of the calendar instead of one that had students going later into June because of concerns from the community.

Trustee Addie Heyliger asked if the district would make accommodations for students and families who already have plans based on the previously approved last day of school.

"I'm going to be honest, and it's going to sound calloused, but there's time to adjust summer plans," Superintendent Charles Dupre said in response. "Our goal is to run a system for all children, so I don't think we can make the decision based on one-off, 'We've made plans for that week.'"

Parents can view the approved revised 2020-21 calendar provided by the school district.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

The above video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsugar landfort bend isdcalendarschool boardcoronaviruscommunity impact newspaperonline learning
FORT BEND ISD
3 new candidates projected to win spot on FBISD board
Girl kicks man who tried to snatch her as she got off school bus
Fort Bend ISD staff member dies after contracting COVID-19
Fort Bend ISD warning of fake website posing as district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sergeant killed in N. Houston is 2nd HPD death in 3 weeks
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
International observers see no fraud in US election
Gov. Abbott avoids acknowledging Biden as president-elect
Humidity drop is on the way with next weak front
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
Texas heads to SCOTUS to overturn Affordable Care Act
Show More
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Beyoncé and Peloton team up and gift TSU students memberships
New Southmore Bridge set to reopen today
Eta spinning in eastern Gulf while Theta forms in the Atlantic
More TOP STORIES News