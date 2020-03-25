Fort Bend County resumes disinfectant distribution

I'm proud to announce we will again be distributing free disinfectant to Fort Bend residents today at 11a. We are able to do this as members of the private sector reached out and are purchasing the bottles necessary for the program. I’ll always do whatever I can to help families — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) March 25, 2020

Since we started our disinfectant distribution operation for Ft. Bend County residents four days ago, there has been an overwhelming outpouring of demand. Thousands line up daily to get their hands on it, so I must share that today was our last day to distribute it. 1/2 — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) March 23, 2020

County Judge KP George has decided the operation is no longer essential and has limited it to ONLY county officials and employees. I’m proud of the work we’ve done at FBCSO to distribute the disinfectant to over 8,000 Ft. Bend residents. I strongly disagree with the decision. 2/2 — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) March 23, 2020

"We see what this virus is doing to other parts of the country and it's crucial we try to stay ahead of it," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "Do your part and pick up your bottle. We will get through this together."

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The popular disinfectant solution distribution in Fort Bend County has made a comeback.Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls gave an update on Twitter, saying that the private sector is donating bottles that are needed for the solution.The distribution event is at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond. Deputies will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.Before the distribution ended earlier this week, more than 8,000 residents were served, according to Nehls.Deputies and jail trusties began handing out free bottles of disinfectant solution on March 20. Some waited for hours to get their bottles."With this here going, maybe they know something we don't," the man told ABC13's Mycah Hatfield over the weekend. "Maybe it'd be more effective than what we have, so it's a blessing."A Stay Home - Save Lives order was issued by Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Tuesday and will last until April 3.Nehls said county leaders teamed up with DENORA, a disinfection systems manufacturer, to set up the mobile distribution center."We're glad that we have taken this step because we're proactive in Fort Bend County," Nehls said last week.The plan was for each resident to be given one, free 32 oz. plastic bottle along with a gallon of the disinfectant solution.Once the product was finished, residents were asked to return the empty bottles at the same location, where you would then be given a replacement bottle.