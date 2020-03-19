Fort Bend Co. residents to get free disinfectant solution

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6028853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We see what this virus is doing to other parts of the country and it's crucial we try to stay ahead of it," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "Do your part and pick up your bottle. We will get through this together."

RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Fort Bend County and are in need of disinfectant solution, now you can ask a deputy.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office began handing out free bottles of disinfectant solution on Friday.Trustees from Fort Bend County Jail were seen helping set up the distribution center Friday morning."We're glad that we have taken this step because we're proactive in Fort Bend County," said Sheriff Troy Nehls on Thursday.Nehls said county leaders teamed up with DENORA, a disinfection systems manufacturer to set up the mobile distribution center at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.Each resident will be given one, free 32 oz. plastic bottle along with a gallon of the disinfectant solution. Residents must provide a Texas driver's license or another valid form of identification at the time of pick-up.Once you have finished the product, Nehls is asking residents to please return the empty bottles at the same location, where you will then be given a replacement bottle."Please do not throw them way," he said. "We will do a one-for-one exchange."Nehls said staff will be distributing the product seven days a week until 4 p.m. To help expedite the process, you'll need to complete a waiver and bring it with you."We see what this virus is doing to other parts of the country and it's crucial we try to stay ahead of it," said Nehls. "Do your part and pick up your bottle. We will get through this together."If you're elderly and can't come to the distribution site, the county is asking you to contact the YANA (You Are Not Alone) program at 281-341-YANA (9262) to set up a time to have the product delivered to your home.According to the county, DENORA's mobile machine can produce up to 25,000 gallons of the disinfection solution a day.