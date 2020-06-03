1 killed when car slams into pole in Fort Bend County

Authorities in Fort Bend County are at the scene of a deadly crash in Katy.

According to a tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Katy-Flewellen at Gaston Road is currently closed due to the crash.

Authorities say at least one person is dead after a car slammed into a pole. The power line pole allegedly broke in the crash and will need to be replaced.

Deputies are asking drivers to look for an alternate route as the expect they road to be closed for several hours while the pole is replaced.



On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

