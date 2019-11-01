Former Texas State student accused of rape twice in 1 month

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Texas State University student was arrested twice in a month for sexual assault at an on-campus apartment complex.
It happened at the Bobcat Village, a university apartment complex.
Daniel James Deluca, an 18-year-old from Fulshear, was arrested once on Oct. 3, in which he bonded out the next day and was arrested more than two weeks later on Oct. 21.
The San Marcos Daily Record reported the first incident, listed as a subclass "Rape, Strongarm," happened on Aug. 17, and the second incident, listed as subclass "Rape, Attempt to Commit Forcible," happened sometime between Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
A university spokeswoman confirmed the teen's arrests and said Deluca is no longer a student at Texas State.
