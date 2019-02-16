A crash involving former Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is under investigation by the Denver Police Department.The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, as officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash.Police found the driver of the car, Thomas, in addition to an adult male and adult female passenger with him in the car.All three were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries.Thomas and the male passenger suffered minor injuries, while the female passenger sustained possible serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Thomas was officially released by the Texans on Wednesday, after the 31-year-old suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in December.