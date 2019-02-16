Former Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas involved in Denver car crash

Just days after being released by the team, Demaryius Thomas was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash in Denver.

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) --
A crash involving former Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is under investigation by the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, as officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash.

Police found the driver of the car, Thomas, in addition to an adult male and adult female passenger with him in the car.

All three were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries.

Thomas and the male passenger suffered minor injuries, while the female passenger sustained possible serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas was officially released by the Texans on Wednesday, after the 31-year-old suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in December.
