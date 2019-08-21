Former Texans player Mario Williams accused of trespassing in woman's home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston Texan is facing a criminal trespassing charge after he allegedly entered the home of a Katy woman.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mario Williams was arrested Tuesday. His bond was set at $100.

According to court documents, a mental health or intellectual disability assessment has been ordered for Williams, who was the first overall draft pick by the Texans in 2006.

The four-time Pro Bowler joined the Buffalo Bills in 2012 after spending six years with the Texans.

In March 2016, he signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he played until he was released a year later.

The victim in the case appears to have a protective order out against Williams.
