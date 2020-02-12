Former Spring ISD teacher charged with fondling girls at party arrested again

From 2002-2003, he worked in Alief ISD at Collins Elementary.

From 2003-2004, he worked in Klein ISD at Kaiser Elementary.

From 2010-2011, he worked in Spring ISD at Donna Lewis Elementary.

From 2011-2019, he worked in Spring ISD at Ralph Eickenroht Elementary

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former third grade teacher now faces more charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching four female students, all of whom are in his third grade class.Danilo Martinez, 47, was out on bond for two charges of indecency with a child.Now, he's back in custody and is facing two new charges. Prosecutors add there could be more charges to come. The former Spring ISD teacher turned himself in on Wednesday.He taught third grade at Eickenroht Elementary."There were several third grade girls that were talking about a teacher touching them inappropriately," said Michael Simons, assistant district attorney in the Child Abuse Division of the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "Through that outcry, there was an investigation done by Spring ISD."One of the charges he's facing is continuous sexual abuse of a child."So, for a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge, there needs to be multiple instances of inappropriate conduct," explained Simons.Court records state some of the victims were touched at a Christmas party.One victim said he started touching students at the beginning of the school year. She said the touching happened at Martinez's desk.Initial charges were filed in January involving two victims. Now, prosecutors said there are two more. Spring ISD said the district immediately fired Martinez, who himself is a father of a 14-year-old.The Texas Education Agency provided Martinez's employment history at area districts.