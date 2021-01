No Layups: Former Rockets player Vernon Maxwell joins the discussion

I was on 2 then I took it to 10 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 15, 2021

Also worth noting: One source said this week that, after Houston traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last off-season, Deshaun Watson’s anger level was “a 2….This time, it’s a 10.” https://t.co/CsqZYbe3OK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

The Houston Texans' franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is pretty unhappy with his team, but has he made up his mind? ABC13's Sports director Greg Bailey sat down with former Houston Oilers QB Warren Moon to talk it out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In today's episode of No Layups, ABC13 sports reporter David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali will be joined by former Houston Rockets player Vernon Maxwell.One can only wonder what this Rocket may have to say about James Harden leaving, only to explode in his recent debut with the Brooklyn Nets.That alone should definitely be an interesting conversation, but what's happening with this protest being organized by Texans fans?The guys will also be getting into why fans are organizing a protest at NRG Stadium on Monday. They were told a big group was meeting at Deshaun Watson's restaurant and then heading to NRG to get things started.SEE RELATED: Deshaun Watson-backed Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks restaurant opens new Houston location With speculation of Watson wanting to leave the team, it's no wonder why some fans are trying to get the attention of the organization's leaders to try to fix their relationship with Watson.On Friday, Watson tweeted, "I was on 2 then I took it to 10."This only confirmed a previous report by ESPN reporter Adam Schefter that Watson's anger level has reached a 10.