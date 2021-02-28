Man charged in murder of former Houston R&B singer's death

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man responsible for the murder of a former member of a popular 90s R&B group has been charged.

Police said they received an anonymous tip that led them to Andre Ford.

Ford has been charged in the murder of Cedrick Cotton, 46, who was stabbed to death outside of a food mart in southwest Houston earlier this month.

"He'd ride his little bike, go there, get a quick cigarette," said Delores Floyd, Cotton's mother. "The next thing I know, I get this call and I heard people ... 'He comes here every day. He doesn't bother anybody. He's a good guy.'"

Floyd said she can now breath a sigh of relief knowing Ford won't be able to hurt anyone again. She said she's grateful to police.

"They came to our rescue and were there for us," Floyd said. "They really stayed on the case, 17 days and he was caught! Awesome."

Cotton played football at Lamar High School and was part of the Houston-based R&B group 'Ideal.' The group had an album and was best known for songs like "Whatever."

Floyd leaves behind a 21-year-old son.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityhomicide investigationcelebrity deathsmusicman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 people shot in NW Houston road rage incident
Trump tells CPAC crowd 'the incredible journey' is 'far from being over'
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
Prairie View A&M president shares perspective on historic career
Former Houston Texan Louis Nix found dead
ABC13 Evening News for Sunday, Feb. 28
Nurse waits for Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Show More
US panel endorses 3rd vaccine option from J&J
Local chef, Shake Shack, and generous Houstonian help restaurant workers
Mayor Turner, organizations provide 3K people with food and water
Isolated strong, severe storms possible in northwestern cities
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News