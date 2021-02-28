Man charged in murder of former Houston R&B singer's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man responsible for the murder of a former member of a popular 90s R&B group has been charged.
Police said they received an anonymous tip that led them to Andre Ford.
Ford has been charged in the murder of Cedrick Cotton, 46, who was stabbed to death outside of a food mart in southwest Houston earlier this month.
"He'd ride his little bike, go there, get a quick cigarette," said Delores Floyd, Cotton's mother. "The next thing I know, I get this call and I heard people ... 'He comes here every day. He doesn't bother anybody. He's a good guy.'"
Floyd said she can now breath a sigh of relief knowing Ford won't be able to hurt anyone again. She said she's grateful to police.
"They came to our rescue and were there for us," Floyd said. "They really stayed on the case, 17 days and he was caught! Awesome."
Cotton played football at Lamar High School and was part of the Houston-based R&B group 'Ideal.' The group had an album and was best known for songs like "Whatever."
Floyd leaves behind a 21-year-old son.
