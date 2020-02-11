Galena Park ISD employee accused of inappropriately touching student with special needs

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Galena Park ISD employee accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old with special needs is now in custody.Sergio Lopez, 68, has been charged with assault.According to court documents, Lopez was seen on video in two separate occasions, touching the teen on the leg and kissing her on her face.The teen, who has been diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, was seen on the video moving Lopez's hand. Officials say the teen has a very severe speech impediment, which prevents her from communicating.