Galena Park ISD employee accused of inappropriately touching student with special needs

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Galena Park ISD employee accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old with special needs is now in custody.

Sergio Lopez, 68, has been charged with assault.

According to court documents, Lopez was seen on video in two separate occasions, touching the teen on the leg and kissing her on her face.

The teen, who has been diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, was seen on the video moving Lopez's hand. Officials say the teen has a very severe speech impediment, which prevents her from communicating.

Galena Park ISD officials released the following statement in regards to the incident:

"I can confirm our Human Resource Services Department, in conjunction with the Transportation Department investigated a former employee, who had been employed by GPISD since February 2016 about allegations involving a student. The investigation commenced as soon as the District learned of a concern on January 13, 2020. The employee has not been employed by the District since January 14, 2020. The District has taken every effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and has reported the incident to the appropriate authorities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galena parkdisabilityassaultstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilly Tuesday with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston
Giant tanks roll onto freeway after big rig hits overpass
Houston man has priceless reaction after seeing Deshaun Watson
Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
What the Montrose bridge lights mean this week
Yates HS basketball team on the verge of national scoring record
Houston man with Asperger's missing since Sunday
Show More
City hall lit red for former UH coach John Altobelli and family
Altobelli family remembered at memorial
Wine prices to drop due to excess of grapes
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
Drive-by shooting kills 1 at north Houston McDonald's
More TOP STORIES News