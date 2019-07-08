Former Pasadena city council member hit by truck while shopping

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a former Pasadena City Council member has died after being hit by a vehicle while she was out shopping at Macroplaza Mall.

Patricia Riley was leaving the Palais Royal store on Pasadena Boulevard Monday morning when police say a driver in a white Chevrolet truck hit her in the crosswalk.

Riley was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight, where she was pronounced dead.

The Pasadena Police Department remembered Riley as not only a city council member, but an active member of its Police Academy Alumni Association.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Riley family as we all mourn the loss of such an integral part of our city's history," a Pasadena Police statement reads, in part.

No charges are pending at this time, but police said they are still investigating.
