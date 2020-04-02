Free COVID-19 testing site opens in northeast Houston at Forest Brook Middle School

The new testing site is located at Forest Brook Middle School in northeast Houston at 7525 Tidwell Rd.
Unlike other testing sites set up in the city, health officials say pre-screening is not required to be tested.
US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced the site's opening Thursday and said she's working with the Texas congressional delegation to bring more test kits to the state.
"No cut off. No cut off of test kits coming to Texas," Lee said. "The need is wide and broad."
The congresswoman heads up the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, which has been instrumental in the latest $2 trillion stimulus signed by President Trump. A high demand nationwide on medical supplies like masks and testing supplies have raised concerns about the possibility of more shortages in the future as more testing centers open, according to Lee.
"We, in Houston, are trying to get in front of it. We, in Texas, are trying to get in front of it," she said.
SEE MORE: Strict Houston COVID-19 regulations could see the end of the pandemic by mid-May, UTHealth study suggests
The Forest Brook Middle School site is the latest to open that's administered by United Memorial Medical Center.
Charly Edsitty's report on how the new testing center works
Local health officials have said the more testing becomes available in the Houston area, the more confirmed cases we're going to see.
READ MORE: What we know about Houston area coronavirus cases
Mayor Sylvester Turner says it could be weeks before we see the peak of the virus in the Houston area.
"Sometime right around May 2, that's assuming that we continue to be aggressive, that we continue to work together in practicing social distancing, and minimizing our interaction with one another," Turner said at a press conference Tuesday.
The testing site at Forest Brook Middle School opened at 10 a.m. Thursday.
WATCH: Full press conference with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and health officials
