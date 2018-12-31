A cyberattack coming from outside the U.S. caused major printing and delivery problems for newspapers across the country, the Los Angeles Times reported.The newspaper was among dozens affected by the malware. Others included the Ventura County Star, San Diego-Union Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News, The Chicago Tribune and more.Distribution was also affected for the West Coast editions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, which are both printed at the Los Angeles Times' printing plant in downtown Los Angeles.A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security issued the following statement:An anonymous source provided information on the malware attack to the Los Angeles Times, saying the attack was conducted by a "foreign entity."The Times reports the problem may have started Thursday and spread Friday, where it was detected, leading technology experts to begin looking into it.The cyberattack shut down software systems that contained stories and other information needed to create plates that print the papers.