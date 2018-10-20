RECALL

Whole Foods and Trader Joe's ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria and salmonella concerns

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston company GHSW, LLC is recalling 1,786 pounds of ready-to-eat salad due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination.
In a release, the USDA says the following products are subject to recall:

  • 10-oz. plastic tray packages containing "365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN" with "Best if Sold By" dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).
  • 8-oz. plastic tray packages containing "365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD" with "Best if Sold By" dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).
  • 13-oz. plastic tray packages containing "TRADER JOE'S BBQ SEASONED WHITE CHICKEN SALAD" with "Best By" dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.
  • 10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing "TRADER JOE'S FIELD FRESH CHOPPED SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN" with "Best By" dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.
  • 10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing "TRADER JOSÉ'S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN" with "Best By" dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.


    • The products subject to recall have establishment number "P-44056" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
