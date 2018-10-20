10-oz. plastic tray packages containing "365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN" with "Best if Sold By" dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

8-oz. plastic tray packages containing "365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD" with "Best if Sold By" dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

13-oz. plastic tray packages containing "TRADER JOE'S BBQ SEASONED WHITE CHICKEN SALAD" with "Best By" dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing "TRADER JOE'S FIELD FRESH CHOPPED SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN" with "Best By" dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing "TRADER JOSÉ'S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN" with "Best By" dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

The Houston company GHSW, LLC is recalling 1,786 pounds of ready-to-eat salad due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination.In a release, the USDA says the following products are subject to recall:The products subject to recall have establishment number "P-44056" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.