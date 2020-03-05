Food & Drink

White Claw unleashing 3 new fan-demanded seltzer flavors

Social media is serious about its White Claw!

The top-selling spiked seltzer brand in the country is adding lemon, watermelon and tangerine flavors thanks to more than 70,000 requests from social media.

They join White Claw's lineup of five existing flavors, which include black cherry, ruby grapefruit, lime, raspberry and mango.

White Claw, which is produced by Anthony Brands, came out in 2016 and exploded with social media memes last summer.

White Claw controls about 60 percent of the hard seltzer beverage category in the United States, but competition is tightening.

Deep-pocketed rivals have all begun selling their take on the drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfooddrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Harris County
What Harris County is doing to prep for COVID-19 threat
Senate vote sends Pres. Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
How to make hand sanitizer
Channelview HS employee family member under quarantine
AJ Armstrong's brother told doctors he witnessed murders
5-year-old dies after emergency at child care center
Show More
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
'Presumptive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend Co.
Texas man sentenced for licking Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart
American Airlines offers waivers on flights amid COVID-19 fears
Body found in backseat of burning car in north Houston
More TOP STORIES News