Food & Drink

Whataburger debuts new breakfast burger overnight

Whataburger fans have a new breakfast item they can chow down on.

Overnight, the beloved restaurant chain debuted a breakfast burger stacked with creamy pepper sauce, hash browns, cheese, egg, bacon and a junior burger patty.

Though Whataburger says this is the dawn of a new breakfast, you don't have to wait until the crack of dawn to start eating it.

The burger will be served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

At least one customer has given it a rave review.

"I got off work at 11 p.m. last night and went straight to Whataburger for this. I was told I was the first customer. Did not disappoint," a customer wrote on the Whataburger Facebook page.

Others online said they wished they had Whataburger where they live.

Wherever you are, the breakfast burger will only be available for a limited time.



