Yelp releases list of Top 100 Places to Eat

Get those appetites ready!Yelp released its list of Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas and several in the greater Houston area made the list.Topping the list is Tony's Italian Delicatessen in Montgomery, which boasts a 5-star rating 464 reviews.Checking it at ninth is Las Tortas Perronas in Houston, followed by Fu Manchung in Spring at 16.If you're heading further south, Kat's Barbecue in Santa Fe is a huge hit among Yelpers.Check out the video above for the full list of Houston-area restaurants!