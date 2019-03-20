Food & Drink

Voodoo Doughnuts opening in Houston this summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Voodoo Doughnuts opening in Houston this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Foodies, this one's for you!

Houston's food scene is gaining yet another beloved restaurant, Voodoo Doughnut, which is a doughnut chain known for its creative shapes and flavors.

On Tuesday, the Portland-based restaurant chain announced its expansion to Houston this summer.

"We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in Texas, adding to our existing location in Austin," says Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson. "We look forward to contributing to the Houston community and eager to find amazing people that thrive in a fun, high energy environment to join the team. Get ready to see our iconic pink boxes in the coming year!"

The store will be located on Washington Avenue, and will be open 24/7 with Houston Voodoo Doughnuts being the chain's first drive-thru location.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonrestaurantdonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Deer Park
ITC INFERNO: Sheriff's helicopter gets closer shot of tanks
School closings due to ITC incident in Deer Park
13 Investigates: ITC in control but out of good options
Attorneys speaks on environmental effects of Deer Park fire
Man uses Snapchat to prey on hundreds of kids: prosecutors
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman banks $100M, 6-year deal
Show More
Daniella Rodriguez and Carlos Correa share their love story
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
VIDEO: Slow-speed chase ends with suspect breakdancing
Chris Paul makes young Houston fan's night in emotional meeting
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
More TOP STORIES News