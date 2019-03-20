Voodoo Doughnuts opening in Houston this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Foodies, this one's for you!Houston's food scene is gaining yet another beloved restaurant, Voodoo Doughnut, which is a doughnut chain known for its creative shapes and flavors.On Tuesday, the Portland-based restaurant chain announced its expansion to Houston this summer."We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in Texas, adding to our existing location in Austin," says Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson. "We look forward to contributing to the Houston community and eager to find amazing people that thrive in a fun, high energy environment to join the team. Get ready to see our iconic pink boxes in the coming year!"The store will be located on Washington Avenue, and will be open 24/7 with Houston Voodoo Doughnuts being the chain's first drive-thru location.