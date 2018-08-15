Texas State Fair reveals over-the-top food finalists

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --The final countdown to who will win one of the most coveted titles in all of Texas begins.
Ten finalists will be competing for the titles of "Best Taste - Sweet", "Best Taste - Savory", and "Most Creative" in the Big Tex Choice Awards competition.
Sweet Finalists
- Arroz con Leche
- Cotton Candy Taco
- Fernie's Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
- State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
- Sweet Bakin' Bacon
Savory Finalists
- Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie
- Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
- Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
- Texas Fried Hill Country
- Texas Twang-kie
The big event is coming up on Sunday, Aug. 26 in the historic Tower Building at Fair Park in Dallas.
You can buy your tickets here.