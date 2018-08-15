FOOD & DRINK

Texas State Fair reveals over-the-top food finalists

Check out the outrageous finalists for Big Tex 2018

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
The final countdown to who will win one of the most coveted titles in all of Texas begins.

Ten finalists will be competing for the titles of "Best Taste - Sweet", "Best Taste - Savory", and "Most Creative" in the Big Tex Choice Awards competition.

Sweet Finalists
  • Arroz con Leche
  • Cotton Candy Taco
  • Fernie's Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
  • State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
  • Sweet Bakin' Bacon


Savory Finalists
  • Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie
  • Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
  • Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
  • Texas Fried Hill Country
  • Texas Twang-kie


The big event is coming up on Sunday, Aug. 26 in the historic Tower Building at Fair Park in Dallas.

You can buy your tickets here.
