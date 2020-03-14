Food & Drink

Saint Arnold Brewing now offering drive-thru service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most people around the Houston-area are stocking up on food and cleaning products, but some are adding beer to their list.

If you want to practice your social distancing in the latest wake of coronavirus, Saint Arnold Brewing Company is offering beer to-go.

They're creating a drive-thru inside their art car gallery.

"We thought, 'let's make it easy on people that don't want to get out of their car,'" said Lennie Ambrose, with the brewery. "You can get your beer and go."

The to-go beer will be offered Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

