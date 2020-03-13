Houston-area school districts offer free meals after canceling classes amid coronavirus fears

There are easily 500 people in line at Chavez High School this morning to pick up free food for their children. HISD is out because of the coronavirus but wants to make sure children stay fed. https://t.co/lFZbEOUBi4 pic.twitter.com/AFaYSyCmQb — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) March 14, 2020

Aldine ISD will provide breakfast and a hot lunch via curbside service at select schools March 16-20 & on March 23. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and hot lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Full list of meal sites:https://t.co/mgCngAmZJU #WeAreAldine — Aldine ISD (@AldineISD) March 13, 2020

Aldine High School

Aldine Middle School

Carroll Elementary

Blanson CTE High School

Drew Academy

Ermel Elementary

Carver High School

Garcia Middle School

Escamilla Elementary

Davis Senior High School

Jones Middle School

Francis Elementary

Eisenhower Senior High School

Mead Middle School

Greenspoint Elementary

MacArthur Senior High School

Shotwell Middle School

Harris Elementary

Nimitz Senior High School

Teague Middle School

Jones Elementary

Kujawa Elementary

Arnold Middle School

Bane Elementary School

Cy Creek High School

Cy Lakes High School

Cy Park High School

Cy Ridge High School

Cy Springs High School

Danish Elementary School

Francone Elementary School

Frazier Elementary School

Holbrook Elementary School

Horne Elementary School

Kirk Elementary School

Langham Creek High School

Thornton Middle School

Travis High School

Hodges Bend Middle School

Kempner High School

Sartartia Middle School

First Colony Middle School

Dulles High School

Missouri City Middle School

Elkins High School

Ridge Point High School

McAuliffe Middle School

Hightower High School

Milby High School - 9 a.m. until noon

Wisdom High School - 9 a.m. until noon

Kashmere High School - 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Madison High School - 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Northside High School - 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Bear Creek Elementary

Bethke Elementary

Golbow Elementary

Hutsell Elementary

Mayde Creek Elementary

Memorial Parkway Elementary

Sundown Elementary

West Memorial Elementary

Williams Elementary

Tompkins High School

. @KleinISD Nutrition and Food Services will be providing FREE curbside meals March 16 and 17 to children 18 years and younger at select campuses.

For more information and a full list of curbside pickup hubs, please visit: https://t.co/wHKgWUUDAu pic.twitter.com/9vvzKZnG1P — Klein Food Services (@KleinISDFood) March 13, 2020

With many districts canceling classes for an extra week out of precaution for growing concerns over the coronavirus, some districts are offering free meals to its students.HISD and Houston Food Bank offered food distribution at Cesar Chavez High School Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.Stafford Municipal School District announced Friday that it will offer free curbside meals to eligible students who are 18 and under.Breakfast will be served at Stafford's Elementary and Intermediate schools from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.Lunch will also be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dinner will only handed out at Stafford Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.On Friday, Aldine ISD announced that it will offer free curbside meals to eligible students who are 18 and under.Starting on March 16 through March 20, and on March 23, families will be able to go to certain Aldine ISD campuses to pick up breakfast and lunch.Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The meals will be located at the front of each school.Curbside breakfast meals, lunch and dinner will be available for children and teens up to 18 years old starting Monday, March 16.Breakfast will be available from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Lunch will served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and dinner meals will be availble from 4 to 6 p.m. Children and teens do not have to be enrolled in Cy-Fair ISD, but must be present to pick up a meal.The meals can be picked up at the following schools:Goodson Middle School will be added to the list starting Tuesday, March 17.Goodson Middle School will be added to the list starting Tuesday, March 17.Deer Park ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch to students under the age of 18 years old.The free meals will be offered from March 16 through March 20. Parents will be able to drive by select school cafeterias and pick up meals for their child.CARPENTER ELEMENTARY5002 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX 77536(Use parent drop-off lane/north entrance off Pasadena Boulevard between Bonnette Junior High and old Carpenter Elementary)DEEPWATER ELEMENTARY309 Glenmore Dr, Pasadena, TX 77503(Use bus lane/north entrance off Meadowlake Road)Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Only meal pick-ups will be offered. On-site dining will not be available.Dickinson ISD will be providing meals for all DISD students beginning Monday, March 16. A packaged lunch and a breakfast meal for the next morning will be available for each student. Parents and students may drive-thru and pick up the meals beginning at 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. until Friday, March 20. Staff will have the meals set up in the drop-off/parking area on the Owens Drive side of Dickinson High School. School resource officers will be providing traffic directions in this area during pick up.Fort Bend ISD will also be offering 'grab-and-go' meals at no cost to children and teens up to 18 years old along with students of any age with disabilities starting Monday, March 16.The district will be offering this service at 11 campuses, Monday through Friday, starting at 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and then at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.Children and teens do not need to be enrolled in Fort Bend ISD to get free breakfast and lunch, but they will need to be present in order to pick up the meals.Below is the list of the 11 campus:HISD and the Houston Food Bank will offer food distribution at six area high schools beginning Saturday, March 14 at Chavez High School from 9 a.m. to noon. The distribution will take place in the school's parking lot. Families are required to sign-in.Beginning Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 20, food will be distributed at the following schools.The district said the program will be reviewed throughout the week and extended as needed.School breakfast and lunches will be offered to all Katy area children up to 18 years old free of charge. Children and teens do not need to be enrolled in Katy ISD student in order to receive a meal, the district said. All meals will be provided in a "grab-and-go" style outside of the cafeteria near the covered walkway where buses pick up and drop off students. Families will not be able to enter the campus during the meal service.The meals will be served at the following campuses from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, March 16.Klein ISD will provide one week worth of free meals to all children 18 and under.La Porte ISD will also offer breakfast and lunch on-the-go for free starting on Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 20 for all children and teens up to 18 years old.The packaged meals will be handed out drive-thru style near the gym at James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus at 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for lunch.La Porte residents are being asked to enter the campus from Underwood and proceed through the car lines where they will receive their free meals. The district said due to state regulations, it can only provide meals to children who are present."In the interest of everyone's health and safety, and staying with CDC recommendations, no one, other than La Porte ISD Nutrition Dept. employees, will be permitted to gather or eat on the premises," said the district in a statement.