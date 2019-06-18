recall

Sprouts Farmers Market recalling frozen spinach in several states due to Listeria concerns

Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling its frozen spinach due to Listeria concerns.

The products being recalled include:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

According to the FDA, the product was distributed in 19 states, including California, Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA Listeria can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to throw it out or return it to Sprouts for a full refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfdafoodrecall
RECALL
Fresh basil from Mexico linked to cyclospora outbreak
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News