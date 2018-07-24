By any measure, dining in the Clear Lake area is on the upswing.Whether it's the new-ish additions at Baybrook Mall like Perry's Steakhouse and Whiskey Cake or the opening of upscale barbecue joint Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse, dining south of the Sam Houston Tollroad has never been better.It comes as no surprise that rapidly expanding restaurants from out of town see opportunity in the area.Local real estate developer Baker Katz announced that it has signed four new tenants to its 820 Bay Area Boulevard project in Webster: Snooze: an AM Eatery, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Mod Pizza, and Main Squeeze Juice.