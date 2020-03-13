Houston-area school districts offer free meals after canceling classes due to coronavirus fears

Aldine ISD will provide breakfast and a hot lunch via curbside service at select schools March 16-20 & on March 23. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and hot lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Full list of meal sites:https://t.co/mgCngAmZJU #WeAreAldine — Aldine ISD (@AldineISD) March 13, 2020

Aldine High School

Aldine Middle School

Carroll Elementary

Blanson CTE High School

Drew Academy

Ermel Elementary

Carver High School

Garcia Middle School

Escamilla Elementary

Davis Senior High School

Jones Middle School

Francis Elementary

Eisenhower Senior High School

Mead Middle School

Greenspoint Elementary

MacArthur Senior High School

Shotwell Middle School

Harris Elementary

Nimitz Senior High School

Teague Middle School

Jones Elementary

Kujawa Elementary

. @KleinISD Nutrition and Food Services will be providing FREE curbside meals March 16 and 17 to children 18 years and younger at select campuses.

For more information and a full list of curbside pickup hubs, please visit: https://t.co/wHKgWUUDAu pic.twitter.com/9vvzKZnG1P — Klein Food Services (@KleinISDFood) March 13, 2020

With many districts canceling classes for an extra week out of precaution for growing concerns over the coronavirus, some districts are offering free meals to its students.On Friday, Aldine ISD announced that it will offer free curbside meals to eligible students who are 18 and under.Starting on March 16 through March 20, and on March 23, families will be able to go to certain Aldine ISD campuses to pick up breakfast and lunch.Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The meals will be located at the front of each school.Deer Park ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch to students under the age of 18 years old.The free meals will be offered from March 16 through March 20. Parents will be able to drive by select school cafeterias and pick up meals for their child.CARPENTER ELEMENTARY5002 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX 77536(Use parent drop-off lane/north entrance off Pasadena Boulevard between Bonnette Junior High and old Carpenter Elementary)DEEPWATER ELEMENTARY309 Glenmore Dr, Pasadena, TX 77503(Use bus lane/north entrance off Meadowlake Road)Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Only meal pick-ups will be offered. On-site dining will not be available.Klein ISD will provide one week worth of free meals to all children 18 and under.