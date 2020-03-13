Houston-area school districts offer free meals after canceling classes due to coronavirus fears

HERE'S THE COMPLETE LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS ANNOUNCED
ALDINE ISD
On Friday, Aldine ISD announced that it will offer free curbside meals to eligible students who are 18 and under.
Aldine ISD will provide breakfast and a hot lunch via curbside service at select schools March 16-20 & on March 23. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and hot lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Full list of meal sites:https://t.co/mgCngAmZJU #WeAreAldine— Aldine ISD (@AldineISD) March 13, 2020
Starting on March 16 through March 20, and on March 23, families will be able to go to certain Aldine ISD campuses to pick up breakfast and lunch.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The meals will be located at the front of each school.
Curbside Meal Campuses:
- Aldine High School
- Aldine Middle School
- Carroll Elementary
- Blanson CTE High School
- Drew Academy
- Ermel Elementary
- Carver High School
- Garcia Middle School
- Escamilla Elementary
- Davis Senior High School
- Jones Middle School
- Francis Elementary
- Eisenhower Senior High School
- Mead Middle School
- Greenspoint Elementary
- MacArthur Senior High School
- Shotwell Middle School
- Harris Elementary
- Nimitz Senior High School
- Teague Middle School
- Jones Elementary
- Kujawa Elementary
DEER PARK ISD:
Deer Park ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch to students under the age of 18 years old.
The free meals will be offered from March 16 through March 20. Parents will be able to drive by select school cafeterias and pick up meals for their child.
CARPENTER ELEMENTARY
5002 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX 77536
(Use parent drop-off lane/north entrance off Pasadena Boulevard between Bonnette Junior High and old Carpenter Elementary)
DEEPWATER ELEMENTARY
309 Glenmore Dr, Pasadena, TX 77503
(Use bus lane/north entrance off Meadowlake Road)
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Only meal pick-ups will be offered. On-site dining will not be available.
KLEIN ISD:
Klein ISD will provide one week worth of free meals to all children 18 and under.
. @KleinISD Nutrition and Food Services will be providing FREE curbside meals March 16 and 17 to children 18 years and younger at select campuses.— Klein Food Services (@KleinISDFood) March 13, 2020
For more information and a full list of curbside pickup hubs, please visit: https://t.co/wHKgWUUDAu pic.twitter.com/9vvzKZnG1P
