Starbucks kicking off fall early with return of pumpkin spice latte in August

Fall comes early this year at Starbucks!

Hard to believe, but it's apparently pumpkin spice season already.

Starbucks says it will begin rolling out its pumpkin spice latte this month.

According to Business Insider, they're kicking off the season on August 28.

In addition, Starbucks is now offering a Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straw.

Pumpkin Spice lovers, rejoice! You can start celebrating early this year!



The cookies, which are made from toasted, white chocolate-flavored wafers rolled into straws and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spices, will be sold at grocery stores.

Each container has 20 straws and sells for $6.99.

They've also introduced Pumpkin Spice K-cups to the pumpkin spice family.

The coffee chain also plans to bring back their salted caramel mocha and Teavana pumpkin spice chai tea latte, along with some newbies.

Starbucks has created a Facebook group called Leaf Rakers Society to help pumpkin lovers wait.

