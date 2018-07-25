FOOD & DRINK

Popeyes worker fired after recording roaches inside restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Popeyes location closes after Roaches found inside restaurant. (KTRK)

DETROIT, Michigan --
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen employee in Detroit says she lost her job after posting cellphone video showing unsanitary conditions in the food storage and preparation areas.

Shakita Shemere told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a manager told her to leave Monday night as she was livestreaming the video on Facebook. It shows uncovered containers of what appears to be raw chicken in a freezer, dirty containers stacked for reuse and trash across much of the floor.

The 20-year-old Shemere says she made the recording after the manager yelled at her for screaming when she saw a cockroach.

The AP left a voicemail seeking comment from the restaurant's manager or owner.

The restaurant was closed Tuesday. Detroit's health department says management was cooperating and following cleaning protocols.

Popeyes' corporate office says the franchise owner was working with health officials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldrestaurantMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
Dream Wings food truck puts down roots in Oak Forest
Hungry for Mediterranean eats? These 3 new Houston spots have you covered
Pearland's newest Chick-fil-A has covered patio, no indoor seating
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
17-year-old charged after crash that killed 2 Atascocita teens
Manhunt underway for chase suspect in north Harris County
Teen killed taking selfies with loaded gun, friend charged
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Show More
Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped during home invasion
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
Teacher allegedly sent explicit messages and had sex with boy
Authorities use Find My iPhone to track suspected car thief
More News