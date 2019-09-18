Food & Drink

Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

Step aside regular stuffed crust pizza! Pizza Hut is introducing stuffed Cheez-It pizza.

It's available nationwide for a limited time only.

The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.



It includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its, stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Starting September 24, they will be added to Pizza Hut's $5 N' Up Lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 N' Lineup menu items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpizza hutpizza
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood threat continues through Thursday
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
ABC13's The Midday
Firefighters battle massive fire in Wharton historic district
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Show More
This Uber driver's truck was no match for high water near Hobby
Storm topples trees as floodwaters rise on roadways
Streets under water after heavy storms in Matagorda Co.
Another round of storms expected to pound Houston this afternoon
Mudslide spotted on feeder road of 610 near Wayside
More TOP STORIES News