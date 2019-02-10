FOOD & DRINK

Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

To the girl who loves bread more than chocolate, this is for you!

If you're looking for something a little more practical than flowers this Valentine's Day, Olive Garden has something that may work.

Give your loved one more substance on Thursday with a breadstick bouquet.

Olive Garden has some printable wrapping paper for this DIY project. Choose the one that says "love at first bite" or "my love for you is never ending." Put that together then pick up some breadsticks and you're done!

Now, that may not fly for most people so Olive Garden is offering some Valentine's Day dinner specials.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodvalentine's dayrestaurant
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Nation's largest fruit tree sale is here
Waffle House taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
Haagen-Dazs: Boozy ice cream is coming your way
Happy Pizza Day!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen in custody after leading high-speed chase in NW Harris Co.
Man shot multiple times in home invasion, deputies say
Real Housewives' Lisa Vanderpump visits fans in Katy
'Something came through the window': Veteran escapes fire
10-year-old girl dies from bacterial meningitis
Houston Rocket's eSports team playing for high stakes
Woman with baby in car smashes into police station
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
Show More
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
'Master herbalist' on trial in diabetic boy's death
Police find underground shooting range at gang member's home
Jet fuel spill raises environmental concerns along Sims Bayou
Vince Young claims he's not guilty after DWI arrest
More News