McDonald's rolls out new Snickerdoodle McFlurry treat for the holidays

McDonald's is rolling out it's first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years.

And the flavor is Snickerdoodle!

The fast food chain says it wanted to give customers something special to celebrate the holidays.

The sweet treat offers a cool twist on a holiday classic, combining vanilla soft serve ice cream and crunchy crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies.

The Snickerdoodle McFlurry is available this week through the Uber Eats app.

It will be available in restaurants starting in late November for a limited time.
