Food & Drink

Little Caesars teams up with DoorDash to deliver nationwide for first time ever

For the first time in over 60 years, Little Caesars is offering delivery service nationwide.

The country's third largest pizza chain has teamed up with DoorDash, a popular delivery service app.

Up until now, Little Caesars - which was founded in 1959 - only sold their Detroit-style pizza and breadsticks for pick-up only.

The delivery service began Monday for nearly all of its 5,000 stores.

The chain's full menu will be available for delivery, and prices will be the same as those listed on the take-out menu.
