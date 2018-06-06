STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Let's cook! Which BBQ brushes work best on the grill

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports tested grill brushes to see which ones could take the heat. (KTRK)

By
Grilling season is here, which means you might be firing up the grill more often.

That also means you'll need to clean the grill. If you're not a fan of using wire brushes to get the task done, there are some good alternatives.

Consumer Reports dirtied up grills by roasting sticky chicken breasts on stainless and cast iron grates.

They tested the brushes on both cold, warm and hot grates. The brushes were rated on how well they removed the grime.

"We were surprised in testing to find that a lot of grill brushes have short or flat handles that keep your hand over the hot grates. When you shop for a grill brush, look for one with a long handle and an angled head," said Consumer Reports Home Editor Paul Hope.

Testers liked the Nexgrill grill brush. It has a replaceable stainless steel head that does a good job on hot grates. It's $11.

Testers also liked the Earthstone GrillStone. It's made of recycled materials and did an impressive job of removing the cooked-on chicken on cold, warm and hot surfaces.

It's only $6.

The Char-Broil Cool-Clean brush and the Char-Griller wood grill scraper did not clean well in the tests.

If you do use wire grill brushes, you'll want to wipe the grates down with an oiled paper towel to make sure they don't get into your food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarconsumer reportsgrillgrilling
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News