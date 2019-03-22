Food & Drink

KFC's Chicken and Waffles are back for a limited time

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicken and waffles is now being sold at a fast food restaurant!

Chicken and waffles are back at KFC.

After the company says it experienced "immense demand" for the food item, it will be available starting Saturday through April 29.

The popular combination is comprised of extra crispy fried chicken tossed in with thick Belgian waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

Customers can order chicken and waffles several different ways.

For $5.49, you can get one breast fillet, two-piece thigh and drum, or three-piece tenders with one waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

The Big Basket Meal is $7.99, which includes two waffles and two servings of syrup, with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders.

You can also get it in sandwich form for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal for $7.99, which comes with potato wedges and a soft drink.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodiewaffleskfcu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
Got legal questions about ITC fire? Get them answered Saturday
No federal charges for Santa Fe High shooting suspect
Shooting suspects post video of 115MPH chase on Snapchat
Selena x Forever 21: Get the singer's style in new collection
SH-288 near Pearland to close this weekend
ITC has few answers after Deer Park tank fire
Show More
Houston Weather: Sunshine, Ozone pollution watch Friday
Texas teen accepted to 9 law schools
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
The 60: Health help lines to call for questions on ITC tank fire
More TOP STORIES News