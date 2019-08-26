Food & Drink

KFC meatless fried chicken coming to Atlanta

This undated image shows a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken's new plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat. (Kentucky Fried Chicken)

ATLANTA -- It looks like chicken. It tastes like chicken. But, there is no chicken.

Kentucky Fried Chicken says it's testing a meatless option, calling it Beyond Fried Chicken, a Kentucky Fried Miracle.

The plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat.

"It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC tweeted.

You can get nuggets or boneless wings.

"The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken offers the finger lickin' good fried chicken flavor only KFC can deliver as a perfect choice for those searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go," KFC said in a statement.

The vegan chicken meal is not available everywhere, yet.

KFC says it will be testing the recipe in Atlanta, Georgia on August 27.

Would you try it?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgeorgiafoodiefoodvegetablekfcveganchicken
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing Spring family headed to trial
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Man set fire at apartments after fight with girlfriend: Officials
HCSO deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter to 2nd grade
Barbados braces as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Caribbean
THE 60: Alex Bregman invites LLWS champs to Astros game
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Show More
Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery
HISD students to return to district in turmoil
HISD hopes to revisit teacher pay raise plan
Scattered storms coming to an end | Heat takes over today
Dave Chappelle hosts benefit concert for Ohio victims
More TOP STORIES News