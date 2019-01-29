HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen restaurants are offering free food to all Houston police officers and employees in the wake of a shooting that injured 5 Houston police officers.
Officers can get their free meals at either the Post Oak or West U locations on Jan. 29. The restaurant also said their hearts go out to the injured officers and their families.
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen said, "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the wounded officers. It is our pleasure to serve the men and women who serve Houston."