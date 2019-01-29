EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5110786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Chief Art Acevedo asks for the public to pray for the injured officers.

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen restaurants are offering free food to all Houston police officers and employees in the wake of a shooting that injured 5 Houston police officers.Officers can get their free meals at either the Post Oak or West U locations on Jan. 29. The restaurant also said their hearts go out to the injured officers and their families.Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen said, "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the wounded officers. It is our pleasure to serve the men and women who serve Houston."