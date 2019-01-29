FOOD & DRINK

Kenny & Ziggy's offering free food for officers in wake of shooting

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen restaurants are offering free food to all Houston police officers and employees. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen restaurants are offering free food to all Houston police officers and employees in the wake of a shooting that injured 5 Houston police officers.

RELATED: 4 police officers shot, 1 injured and 2 suspects killed in Houston shooting
HPD Chief Art Acevedo asks for the public to pray for the injured officers.


Officers can get their free meals at either the Post Oak or West U locations on Jan. 29. The restaurant also said their hearts go out to the injured officers and their families.

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen said, "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the wounded officers. It is our pleasure to serve the men and women who serve Houston."
