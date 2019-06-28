McDonald's restaurant in Katy hosting Chicken McNugget eating contest

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- This is a call for all Chicken McNuggets fans!
A three-minute eating contest will be held next week at the McDonald's on 22914 Morton Ranch Rd. in Katy.
According to the contest rules, McNugget lovers will attempt to eat as many of the fried chicken morsels as possible.
Competitors will be able to choose their favorite sauce to dip their nuggets in and will be given water to make it easier to chew.
Organizers added that spectators should not interfere with the competition "in ways that would assist the competitor in winning."
Think you could win? To sign up for the contest, click here.
