Jax Grill celebrates 25th anniversary with 25-cent burgers

Foodies you're going to love this. Jax Grill is celebrating 25 years in Houston this weekend with 25 cent burgers.The restaurant will offer their quarter-pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers for 25 cents on Sunday, July 29.The special will be offered at both locations on 6510 S Rice Ave. and 1613 Shepherd Dr.The 25 cent burgers will start at 4 p.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are limited to one order.Both Jax Grill locations will also host an anniversary celebration from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.The original location in Bellaire will have free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, face painting, balloon animals and music.The Shepard location festivities will include a live Zydeco band, along with happy hour from 4 p.m. to close.Kids can eat free at both locations with the purchase of an adult entree, not including the 25 cent burgers.