Churroholic puts new spin on churros in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ¡Qué dulce! Something sweet has just moved into northwest Houston!Now open near Willowbrook Mall, Churroholic hopes to become Houston's official destination for the churro, the Spanish dessert made up of fried dough with a dusting of cinnamon or sugar.But, these guys are kicking things up a notch. Churroholic's highly-skilled team of churro artisans are taking their love of the dessert to new heights, creating some incredibly tasty combinations for one irresistible experience.You can sink your teeth into a Matcha and Fruity Pebbles-covered churro, another dipped in chocolate and almonds, or even go for a cookie and cream churro.Churroholic has even taken the ice cream sandwich up a notch by dolloping the cool and creamy treat in between two crispy discs dipped in cinnamon and sugar.In addition, the sweet new business also offers a menu of hot coffee drinks, iced coffees, milk shakes and milk teas.You can visit Churroholic in Houston at 17525 State Highway 249.