Food & Drink

Churroholic puts new spin on churros in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ¡Qué dulce! Something sweet has just moved into northwest Houston!

Now open near Willowbrook Mall, Churroholic hopes to become Houston's official destination for the churro, the Spanish dessert made up of fried dough with a dusting of cinnamon or sugar.

RELATED: 6 inventively-scrumptious churros that will leave you wanting more
EMBED More News Videos

Try these out-of-this-world churros



But, these guys are kicking things up a notch. Churroholic's highly-skilled team of churro artisans are taking their love of the dessert to new heights, creating some incredibly tasty combinations for one irresistible experience.

You can sink your teeth into a Matcha and Fruity Pebbles-covered churro, another dipped in chocolate and almonds, or even go for a cookie and cream churro.

Churroholic has even taken the ice cream sandwich up a notch by dolloping the cool and creamy treat in between two crispy discs dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

In addition, the sweet new business also offers a menu of hot coffee drinks, iced coffees, milk shakes and milk teas.

You can visit Churroholic in Houston at 17525 State Highway 249.

Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with delicious results
EMBED More News Videos

This dessert shop in Houston and Katy is cool--literally.



6 of the most unique ice cream treats in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Unique places to get ice cream in Houston

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustontexas newsbusinessfast food restaurantdessertsrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wrongfully accused of killing Jazmine Barnes kills himself
Toddler dies after being left in hot van outside day care
Scattered downpours to start off the work week
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Deputy who stars on courtroom TV show hurt in shooting
National Chicken Wing Day: Where to get deals and freebies
Workers hurt in partial building collapse in N. Houston
Show More
Workers overcome by fumes fall into truck's barrel at high school
New closures mean new headaches for Kemah bridge area
School bus driver ordered hit on teen student: police
Father dies trying to rescue 11-year-old son from ocean
Suspect arrested in shooting death of woman riding in SUV
More TOP STORIES News