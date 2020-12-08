Food & Drink

Mr. Hamburger is iconic food spot in Huntsville with a prison theme menu

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Iconic restaurant Mr. Hamburger has been open since 1959 just one block from the prison in Huntsville, Texas.

In fact, it is the "first bite of freedom" for a lot of prisoners when they are released. A lot of the burgers are named with a prison theme, included the Warden.

Mr. Hamburger shut down a few years ago, but the current owner bought the business and brought it back to life.
