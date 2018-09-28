FOOD & DRINK

National Coffee Day 2018: Where to find freebies and more Saturday

Take a moment to kick back and enjoy a cup of joe in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Saturday is a day to pause and really enjoy that cup of joe: It's National Coffee Day.

Several major coffee chains are celebrating with deals and promotions, giving coffee-lovers plenty of choices to take advantage of the day.

Free Coffee

Krispy Kreme
Promotion: Free small ice coffee or any size hot coffee.

Cinnabon
Promotion: Free 12 oz. coffee.

7-Eleven
Promotion: Free any-size cup of coffee if you join the 7Rewards program.

Pilot Flying J
Promotion: One free small coffee

Kolache Factory
Promotion: Join their email list for a coupon for a 12 oz. cup of coffee in any flavor.

CC's Coffee
Promotion: Get a free tall brewed coffee at participating locations on Saturday.

Circle K
Promotion: Free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit when you download the app.

PJ's
Free 12 oz. cup of coffee.


Promotions

McDonald's
Promotion: Free breakfast sandwich with the purchase of a medium McCafe drink. The offer is only available through the McDonald's mobile app.

Three Brothers Bakery
Promotion: One free cup of coffee with the purchase of any bakery item.

Shipley Donuts
Promotion: One free glazed donut with the purchase of a coffee.

