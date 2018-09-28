Several major coffee chains are celebrating with deals and promotions, giving coffee-lovers plenty of choices to take advantage of the day.
Free Coffee
Krispy Kreme
Promotion: Free small ice coffee or any size hot coffee.
Promotion: Free 12 oz. coffee.
Promotion: Free any-size cup of coffee if you join the 7Rewards program.
Pilot Flying J
Promotion: One free small coffee
Promotion: Join their email list for a coupon for a 12 oz. cup of coffee in any flavor.
Promotion: Get a free tall brewed coffee at participating locations on Saturday.
Circle K
Promotion: Free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit when you download the app.
PJ's
Free 12 oz. cup of coffee.
Promotions
McDonald's
Promotion: Free breakfast sandwich with the purchase of a medium McCafe drink. The offer is only available through the McDonald's mobile app.
Three Brothers Bakery
Promotion: One free cup of coffee with the purchase of any bakery item.
Shipley Donuts
Promotion: One free glazed donut with the purchase of a coffee.
