Free coffee, coming right up! Come in on #NationalCoffeeDay September 29 for a free coffee. Try the NEW Original Glazed Coffee while you’re there. pic.twitter.com/WF5vfmG5pJ — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 27, 2018

#NationalCoffeeDay just got sweeter. Snag your free 12oz signature hot coffee Sept. 29, at participating Cinnabon bakery locations. pic.twitter.com/eHtyOsfZB6 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 27, 2018

Saturday is National Coffee Day. If you're not already a member of our Kolache Klub, you might want to join ASAP. Sign up now for freebies at https://t.co/qwU8cTaeLR. 😉 pic.twitter.com/UU80kmtXUF — Kolache Factory (@KolacheFactory) September 25, 2018

Get a FREE 12 oz. Ruby Roast direct trade-light roast hot coffee to help us celebrate. Valid at participating locations only while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/OkYElgVCMS — PJ's Coffee (@pjscoffee) September 28, 2018

Get your FREE Glazed donut this Saturday with any coffee purchase in celebration of National Coffee Day. Did you know we have a full coffeehouse menu here? That’s right! Enjoy your favorite Cappuccino, Latte, Frappe, and more… https://t.co/vOxWK7wkYG pic.twitter.com/mVGXwDAcK6 — Shipley Do-Nuts (@MyShipleyDonuts) September 26, 2018

Saturday is a day to pause and really enjoy that cup of joe: It's National Coffee Day. Several major coffee chains are celebrating with deals and promotions, giving coffee-lovers plenty of choices to take advantage of the day.

Krispy Kreme: Free small ice coffee or any size hot coffee.
Cinnabon: Free 12 oz. coffee.
7-Eleven: Free any-size cup of coffee if you join the 7Rewards program.
Dunkin' Donuts: One free small coffee
Kolache Factory: Join their email list for a coupon for a 12 oz. cup of coffee in any flavor.
Starbucks: Get a free tall brewed coffee at participating locations on Saturday.
Cumberland Farms: Free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit when you download the app.
PJ's Coffee: Free 12 oz. cup of coffee.
McDonald's: Free breakfast sandwich with the purchase of a medium McCafe drink. The offer is only available through the McDonald's mobile app.
Panera Bread: One free cup of coffee with the purchase of any bakery item.
Shipley Do-Nuts: One free glazed donut with the purchase of a coffee.