Houston's hot pizzeria makes Food Network list of best in the U.S.

Pi Pizza in the Heights is named to the Food Network's list of top pizza places in the country (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Ranking pizza is one of the seminal foodie endeavors of our time, and Food Network bravely wades in by undertaking the herculean task of compiling the 52 Best Pizzas in America's Biggest Cities, spanning from Los Angeles to New York, from Portland, Oregon, to Miami, Florida.

To the credit of author Dan Gentile, an Austin-based writer, the list is more than respectable, hitting all of your major cities and pretty much nailing the smartest picks.

So that means essentials such as Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, Arizona; A16 in Oakland, California; and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles.

