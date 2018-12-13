FOUL FOOD? Health code violations of Houston stadiums

A new report from ESPN looked into food safety inspection reports for all 111 North American pro sports venues.Here's what they found out about our Houston stadiums.Instead of issuing an inspection for each food service location inside the home of the Rockets, the health department writes up one inspection report for the entire facility.ESPN did not rank them because the data could not be broken out.The home of the Astros ranked No. 43 with high-level violations found at nearly 30 percent of outlets.In 2016, inspectors reported they found black slime in two ice bins, a roach stuck in tape used to mount a photo to a stand, and employees with uncovered facial hair were seen handling foods.The Texans home-field ranked as the best NFL stadium and No. 3 among all sports organizations. Less than 5 percent of vendors had high-level violations, mostly for foods being kept at colder than required temperatures and a greasy floor at one stand in 2017.