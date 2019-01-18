San Antonio couple ties the knot at Whataburger

There's a new wedding venue in Texas that's hotter than spicy ketchup...Whataburger!A San Antonio couple tied the knot in front of friends and family then did it again at the fast food joint.Jordon Moore says he was just craving a Whataburger, some fries and country gravy on his big day. Someone joked that they should've just had the ceremony at the Texas staple and with the bride Arianne's approval they jumped in a car and drove to Whataburger.They walked down the aisle of the restaurant, exchanging rings again.