Former Astros #1 overall pick bringing sandwich shop to Heights

HOUSTON, Texas -- When San Francisco import Ike's Love & Sandwiches opens its first Houston location on Thursday, doing so with a fun opening-day deal for diners: the first 50 guests in the door got a free sandwich. That's just part of a two-day celebration to launch the new place.
Located at 1051 Heights Blvd., the shop is a partnership between Ike Shehadeh, company founder and face behind the brand, and former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Appel, who's a Houston native. (He also signed with the Astros' and played in the club's minor league.) Both were on hand on opening day to greet guests and share their excitement about opening Ike's in H-Town.
"I'm thrilled to bring my favorite sandwich chain to my hometown," said Appel in a press release announcing the opening. "This location marks the third store Ike and I have opened together. Now, my family and friends can experience these amazing sandwiches within reach here in Houston."
