FOOD & DRINK

Kroger employs driverless robot vehicles to deliver groceries

EMBED </>More Videos

Nuro's R-1S vehicle could make the grocery trip a thing of the past for Kroger customers.

Your trip to buy milk and toilet paper may soon be as close as your front curb.

Kroger just unveiled its first autonomous delivery vehicle, designed to bring all those grocery essentials to your doorstep.

Startup company Nuro developed the driverless robot delivery system known as R-1S to travel alongside traffic to your home or work address.

RELATED: Kroger now delivering groceries to your door in Houston

For $5.95, your order is packed inside the vehicle and then sent to where you are.

The program is being tested at a Scottsdale, Arizona store right now, with plans to expand testing in 2019.

RELATED STORIES

Machines to take over 75 million jobs from humans in the next 4 years

Employees on the Las Vegas strip fear being replaced by robots
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrobotstechnologyu.s. & worldfood
FOOD & DRINK
In the know: What's heating up Houston's food scene this month
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms on the way
Mr. Wish brings bubble tea and more to Chinatown | Hoodline
The 5 best Lebanese restaurants in Houston | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
5 bar workers arrested for serving teen who caused fatal crash
Teen allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before deadly crash
Mom shares daughter's last moments before deadly crash
NASA servers targeted by apparent hacking attack
Lifelong Astros fan passes away from brain cancer
Houston high school athletes celebrate signing day
HPD public affairs officer charged with DWI after crash
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide with baby in home
Show More
Woman gets 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers
Woman dies trapped inside burning car after crash
What new Texas laws are in store for 2019?
Club manager shot trying to stop fight during closing time
Pres. George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for decade
More News