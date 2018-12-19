Your trip to buy milk and toilet paper may soon be as close as your front curb.Kroger just unveiled its first autonomous delivery vehicle, designed to bring all those grocery essentials to your doorstep.Startup company Nuro developed the driverless robot delivery system known as R-1S to travel alongside traffic to your home or work address.For $5.95, your order is packed inside the vehicle and then sent to where you are.The program is being tested at a Scottsdale, Arizona store right now, with plans to expand testing in 2019.