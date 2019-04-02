Food & Drink

Closing Mexico border could bring an end to avocados in US

Mission Producer, the world's largest avocado producer, says if President Trump closes down the border will Mexico, the US could run out of avocados in three weeks.

Like avocados? If the answer is yes, then you probably do not want President Trump to make good on his call to close the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to Reuters, Mission Producer, the world's largest avocado producer, says if that happens, the U.S. could run out of avocados in three weeks.

This time of year, we get virtually all of our avocados from Mexico.

The California crop is just starting and won't be ready for another month or so.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says half of imported vegetables and 40 percent of imported fruit are grown in Mexico.
