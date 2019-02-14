FOOD & DRINK

Chuck E. Cheese's denies rumors of using leftover pizzas following 'conspiracy' video

Chuck E. Cheese's denies rumors of using leftover pizza

Chuck E Cheese's is defending itself from an internet conspiracy theory about its pizza.

Someone posted a conspiracy video online claiming that the chain repurposes old, uneaten pizza.

But Chuck E Cheese's is putting those rumors to rest.

The company released a statement saying, "no conspiracy here. Our pizzas are made to order and we are prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they're not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious."
