chipotle

National Avocado Day: Chipotle guacamole is free for one day on July 31

For those who rue the day Chipotle charged extra for guacamole, the popular chain is letting customers order the luxury item free of charge for one day only.

The Mexican fast food chain announced the free guacamole offer for Wednesday, July 31, or otherwise known as National Avocado Day.



The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced item when ordering through Chipotle's mobile app or website, the restaurant said.

The offer is limited to one free guacamole per entree, and offer is subject to availability.

Chipotle also said that the offer can be used for any entree that is redeemed as a Chipotle Rewards meal, meaning your burrito bowl with guac, for example, could be free but only if you've collected enough rewards credits.

You can get full details on the offer here.



Chipotle has been generous as of late. The restaurant used this year's NBA Finals to give away burritos every time the word "free" was announced during its broadcast.

And, of course, guacamole topping is already free at Chipotle, but only when you order the veggie burrito option.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodchipotlefree stuffavocadou.s. & world
CHIPOTLE
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Chipotle offering nurses BOGO deal Tuesday
Chipotle to give out free burritos during NBA finals
Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot by ex out of hospital after he kills family members
Man shoots himself after opening fire on Houston family's home
Wealthy parents giving up custody of kids for financial aid
Police searching for suspect in West U after crash
Deputy accused of killing wife during fight over sex
YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident
Boy, 10, charged with assault after classmate hit in face with ball
Show More
Sony developing wearable 'air conditioner' to keep cool
What to know ahead of tonight's Democratic debate
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Swarms of bats invade roof of Houston apartment complex
Cardinals coach thinks he looks like a zombie in Madden '20
More TOP STORIES News