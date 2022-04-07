National Burrito Day 2022: Deals and discounts from Taco Bell, Chipotle and more

In honor of National Burrito Day, several restaurants are offering deals.Taco Bell rewards members get a free Doritos Locos Taco.Del Taco is offering buy one, get one free burritos all day.El Pollo Loco also has a BOGO deal and is offering free delivery, with no minimum purchase required.Chipotle is offering a free side of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entree. The chain is also rolling out a "Burrito Builder" challenge today, exclusively for Roblox players. The first 100,000 people to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to buy an entree.